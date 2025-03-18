Gold futures hit fresh peak of Rs 88,499/10g

14:53





Later, the contracts pared the gains to trade Rs 380 or 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 88,403 per 10 grams with an open interest of 13,898 lots. According to analysts, gold surged to a new all-time high amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.





Gold prices on Tuesday touched an all-time high of Rs 88,499 per 10 grams in futures trade in line with firm global trends. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for April delivery hit a record high of Rs 88,499 per 10 grams in early trade.