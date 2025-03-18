HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gold futures hit fresh peak of Rs 88,499/10g

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
14:53
image
Gold prices on Tuesday touched an all-time high of Rs 88,499 per 10 grams in futures trade in line with firm global trends. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for April delivery hit a record high of Rs 88,499 per 10 grams in early trade. 

Later, the contracts pared the gains to trade Rs 380 or 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 88,403 per 10 grams with an open interest of 13,898 lots. According to analysts, gold surged to a new all-time high amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chhaava film reignited people's emotions: Fadnavis
LIVE! Chhaava film reignited people's emotions: Fadnavis

Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence 'premeditated, targeted'
Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence 'premeditated, targeted'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the violence in Nagpur a premeditated conspiracy and said the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments. The violence erupted on Monday after a protest against Mughal...

Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India
Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, inviting her to visit India after her return from a nine-month stay at the International Space Station. In his letter, Modi expressed pride in Williams'...

Democratic country mustn't...: SC on rising bail rejections
Democratic country mustn't...: SC on rising bail rejections

"It is shocking that the Supreme Court is adjudicating bail pleas in cases that should be disposed of at the trial court level. The system is being burdened unnecessarily," Justice Oka said while hearing a bail plea.

Pak woman Seema Haider, Indian husband welcome baby
Pak woman Seema Haider, Indian husband welcome baby

Haider gave birth to the girl at a private hospital in Greater Noida at 4 am, and both the mother and the child are safe, the couple's lawyer A P Singh said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD