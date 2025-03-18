HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Syria

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
07:47
Representational image
Representational image
At least two people were killed and 19 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the southern Syrian province of Deraa, Al Jazeera reported, citing Syria's state news agency SANA. 

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, stating that it targeted military sites containing weapons belonging to the forces of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. 

The Israeli army "is currently striking military targets in southern Syria, including command centres and military sites containing weapons and military vehicles belonging to the old Syrian regime," an army statement said, adding that the "military assets" posed "a threat to the State of Israel". 

The army further stated that it "will not allow the presence of military threats in southern Syria and will operate against it." 

This is not the first time Israel has targeted the Deraa province. The area has previously been hit in similar strikes aimed at military assets. 

Earlier this week, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted an airstrike on a command centre of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Damascus, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The IDF claimed that the command centre was used to "plan and direct terrorist activities" by the PIJ against Israel. 

"The IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on a terrorist command centre belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organisation in Damascus. The command centre was used to plan and direct terrorist activities by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad against the State of Israel," the IDF said in a post on X. 

The attack, carried out with two missiles, killed at least one person, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as per Al Jazeera

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said the attack shows Israel "will not allow Syria to become a threat to the state of Israel. There will be no immunity for Islamic terrorism against Israel -- whether in Damascus or anywhere else," Al Jazeera reported.

-- ANI

TOP STORIES

Nagpur Protest Against Aurangzeb's Tomb Turns Violent
Nagpur Protest Against Aurangzeb's Tomb Turns Violent

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, officials said.

Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls
Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls

Following calls for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave, authorities in Maharashtra, India, have increased security at the site. Visitors are now required to show identification before entering. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad...

Curfew clamped in Manipur's Churachandpur after clashes
Curfew clamped in Manipur's Churachandpur after clashes

Curfew was imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur on Monday as a precautionary measure following clashes between Hmar and Zomi communities. The decision came after a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted, leading to demands for the perpetrators...

Modi raises anti-India activities in NZ with visiting PM
Modi raises anti-India activities in NZ with visiting PM

India and New Zealand have signed a pact to institutionalize their defence ties and vowed to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New...

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD