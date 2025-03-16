HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Three held after two Nepali groups clash over Holi celebration in Bengaluru

Sun, 16 March 2025
18:55
Three people have been arrested after two groups of Nepali citizens allegedly clashed while celebrating Holi at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens creating panic among visitors, police said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly occurred on Friday evening atop the geological monument of Lalbagh rock, they said.

A purported video of the incident which occurred in the Siddapura police station limits had gone viral on social media platforms and several people raised concerns about safety and security at public places.

Following the incident, locals gathered outside the Siddapura police station on Sunday demanding the arrest of all the culprits involved. 

After assurance from the police, they dispersed.

According to the police, the two groups were playing Holi by throwing colours at each other when suddenly a brawl broke out between them.

The reason for the brawl was not known. The members of the two groups started attacking each other with sticks and water bottles, a senior police officer said.

As the situation turned violent, visitors who had come to the botanical garden panicked, triggering chaos at the public place, he said.

The matter was brought under control after the Horticulture Department officials alerted police which rushed to the spot. -- PTI

LIVE! We share a bond of mutual trust: Modi on Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised US President Donald Trump in a podcast, describing him as a "man of courage" and saying they share a "mutual trust" based on their "America First" and "India First" philosophies. Modi recalled...

A student was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly offering namaz in an open area of a private university. The arrest followed protests by local Hindu groups over a video that surfaced showing a group of students offering...

China has delivered a second advanced submarine to Pakistan, part of a larger deal to bolster the South Asian nation's naval capabilities in the Indian Ocean. The move underscores China's growing influence in the region and its strategic...

A cleric in India has sparked controversy by calling cricketer Mohd Shami's daughter's Holi celebration "illegal" and "against Shariat".

