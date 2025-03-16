Three held after two Nepali groups clash over Holi celebration in Bengaluru

18:55





The incident allegedly occurred on Friday evening atop the geological monument of Lalbagh rock, they said.





A purported video of the incident which occurred in the Siddapura police station limits had gone viral on social media platforms and several people raised concerns about safety and security at public places.





Following the incident, locals gathered outside the Siddapura police station on Sunday demanding the arrest of all the culprits involved.





After assurance from the police, they dispersed.





According to the police, the two groups were playing Holi by throwing colours at each other when suddenly a brawl broke out between them.





The reason for the brawl was not known. The members of the two groups started attacking each other with sticks and water bottles, a senior police officer said.





As the situation turned violent, visitors who had come to the botanical garden panicked, triggering chaos at the public place, he said.





The matter was brought under control after the Horticulture Department officials alerted police which rushed to the spot. -- PTI

