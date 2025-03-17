HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus to visit China, meet Xi

Mon, 17 March 2025
09:25
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is set to visit China later this month during which he will meet President Xi Jinping, the interim government said on Sunday, in a move expected to bolster Dhaka-Beijing ties.

Yunus is set to visit China on March 26 and meet Xi on March 28, the Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters in Dhaka, hoping his visit will take Bangladesh-China relations to a new height, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Issues related to bilateral interest will be discussed in the meeting between Yunus and Xi, Alam said.

Dhaka wants to take its relations with Beijing to a new height aiming to turn Bangladesh into a manufacturing hub, he said.

"They (China) think that this would be the most important visit by the Bangladeshi leader," Alam added.

"On March 27, Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference focusing on the changing role of Asia in the world," he said.

BFA is an initiative of 25 Asian countries and Australia to discuss Asian and global issues.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen called on Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss his upcoming China tour. -- PTI

