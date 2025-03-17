HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why India stands to gain from Trump's tariffs

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
10:54
image
US President Donald Trump's plan to impose reciprocal tariffs may only lead to a 3-3.5 per cent decline in Indian exports, and the effect will be negated by higher exports, according to SBI Research released on Monday. 

"The decline in exports from India to the US could be in the range of 3-3.5 per cent post reciprocal tariffs, if any... which again should be negated through higher export goals across both manufacturing and services fronts, as India has diversified its exports kitty, pitched value addition, exploring alternate areas and works on new routes that transcend from Europe to USA via the Middle-East, redrawing new supply chain algorithms," says the report. 

India will also get advantage of aluminium and steel tariffs imposed by the US last week. India runs a marginal trade deficit with the USD 13 million in aluminium goods, and USD 406 million in steel goods. While India doesn't figure among top 10 importers of steel products, accounting for just 1 per cent of imports to the US, it is among the top 10 in aluminium imports. However, its share has dipped from 3 to 2.8 per cent between 2018 and 2024. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Utmost respect for Musk, say stranded astronauts
LIVE! Utmost respect for Musk, say stranded astronauts

'He was over-speeding for enjoyment', killed 1 person
'He was over-speeding for enjoyment', killed 1 person

One woman has died, and several others have sustained injuries after an over-speeding four-wheeler rammed into two-wheelers on March 14 in Gujarat's Vadodara.Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kewalani, a victim of the car accident, demanded strict...

Trump issues order to dismantle Voice of America
Trump issues order to dismantle Voice of America

United States President Donald Trump has ordered the dismantling of the government-funded news agency Voice of America (VOA), accusing it of promoting biased media reports, as reported by Fox News.

'Global Warming Isn't Going To Come Down'
'Global Warming Isn't Going To Come Down'

'The global climate system doesn't look at where the carbon dioxide is coming from.'It may be emitted by the US, but it will not remain above the US alone but covers the whole world.'

Arming Armed Forces: India's Choice Not Trump's
Arming Armed Forces: India's Choice Not Trump's

We need to equip the Indian Armed Forces, not 'commercial' as Trump wants, but 'operationally' looking at growing Chinese military capabilities, asserts Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD