'When will Aurangzeb's grave be eliminated?'

"The Hindus in Maharashtra want that Aurangzeb's grave should be eliminated from the state. Kab tutegi Aurangzeb ki kabr? I have only resolve now - to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and remove Aurangzeb's grave," Singh said while addressing the gathering.





He said that it was not only Hindus in Maharashtra but Hindus of the entire nation who were asking, "Why is Aurangzeb's grave still here?" "The Hindus of Maharashtra used to ask earlier, but now the Hindus in the entire nation are asking, 'Why is Aurangzeb's grave still here?' He jailed his father, killed his brothers and destroyed our temples. His grave in Maharashtra is like a poisonous sword," Singh said.





Furthermore, he praised the remarks made by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal offering karseva (service for religious cause) to remove Aurangzeb's grave.





"Activists from our Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad made a commendable statement and said, 'If the government can't bulldoze, we will carry out the karseva on his (Aurangzeb's) grave'. I support it," Singh added. -- ANI

