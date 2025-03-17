HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'When will Aurangzeb's grave be eliminated?'

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
11:46
image
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh on Monday asserted his resolve to make India a "Hindu Rashtra" while demanding that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb at Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra to be "eliminated". 

"The Hindus in Maharashtra want that Aurangzeb's grave should be eliminated from the state. Kab tutegi Aurangzeb ki kabr? I have only resolve now - to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and remove Aurangzeb's grave," Singh said while addressing the gathering. 

He said that it was not only Hindus in Maharashtra but Hindus of the entire nation who were asking, "Why is Aurangzeb's grave still here?" "The Hindus of Maharashtra used to ask earlier, but now the Hindus in the entire nation are asking, 'Why is Aurangzeb's grave still here?' He jailed his father, killed his brothers and destroyed our temples. His grave in Maharashtra is like a poisonous sword," Singh said.

Furthermore, he praised the remarks made by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal offering karseva (service for religious cause) to remove Aurangzeb's grave. 

"Activists from our Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad made a commendable statement and said, 'If the government can't bulldoze, we will carry out the karseva on his (Aurangzeb's) grave'. I support it," Singh added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump says will speak to Putin tomorrow about...
LIVE! Trump says will speak to Putin tomorrow about...

Indian Student fled US as immigration agents came knocking
Indian Student fled US as immigration agents came knocking

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student at Columbia University, has left the United States after her student visa was revoked over allegations of supporting Hamas. Srinivasan, a PhD student in Urban Planning, claims her visa was revoked...

This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth
This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station for over nine months, will return to Earth on Tuesday evening, NASA announced in a statement.

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

Sudhir Ghosh: The MP Who Foresaw Quad
Sudhir Ghosh: The MP Who Foresaw Quad

After the 1962 War with China, there was a demand to forge greater defence cooperation between India and the West.One such voice was that of Sudhir Ghosh, a distinguished MP, to tie up strategic cooperation with the USA immediately after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD