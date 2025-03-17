HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets rally in early trade

Mon, 17 March 2025
10:13
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Monday morning trade, mirroring a sharp rally in global peers along with buying in IndusInd Bank and other financial majors. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 363.67 points to 74,192.58 in early trade, snapping its five days of losses. The NSE Nifty went up by 115.3 points to 22,512.50. From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 5 per cent after the Reserve Bank on Saturday assured customers that the firm remains 'well-capitalised', even as it directed the bank's board to complete remedial action relating to estimated Rs 2,100 crore accounting discrepancy within this month. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Utmost respect for Musk, say stranded astronauts
'He was over-speeding for enjoyment', killed 1 person
One woman has died, and several others have sustained injuries after an over-speeding four-wheeler rammed into two-wheelers on March 14 in Gujarat's Vadodara.Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kewalani, a victim of the car accident, demanded strict...

Trump issues order to dismantle Voice of America
United States President Donald Trump has ordered the dismantling of the government-funded news agency Voice of America (VOA), accusing it of promoting biased media reports, as reported by Fox News.

'Global Warming Isn't Going To Come Down'
'The global climate system doesn't look at where the carbon dioxide is coming from.'It may be emitted by the US, but it will not remain above the US alone but covers the whole world.'

Arming Armed Forces: India's Choice Not Trump's
We need to equip the Indian Armed Forces, not 'commercial' as Trump wants, but 'operationally' looking at growing Chinese military capabilities, asserts Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd).

