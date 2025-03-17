IndusInd Bank stock jumps 6% after RBI's assurance

11:13





The stock rallied 5.30 per cent to Rs 707.75 on the BSE. At the NSE, it surged 5.58 per cent to Rs 709.90. The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms. Last week, IndusInd Bank disclosed a discrepancy in accounting with an estimated impact of 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth. Soon after the disclosure, massive price correction in the bank's scrip was witnessed. -- PTI

Shares of IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 6 per cent on Monday morning trade after the Reserve Bank assured customers that the firm remains 'well-capitalised', even as it directed the bank's board to complete remedial action relating to estimated Rs 2,100 crore accounting discrepancy within this month.