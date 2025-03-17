US strikes in Yemen intensify, 53 killed

08:47

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces are continuing their intensified operations against Houthi terrorists.





The video shared by CENTCOM on X shows military aircraft taking off.





While sharing the video on X, US Central Command posted, 'CENTCOM forces continue operations against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.'





The United States' airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels have killed atleast 53 people, including five women and two children, and injured around 100 others, The Hill reported, quoting the Houthi-run Health Ministry.





The airstrikes targeted Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as well as other provinces, including Saada, the rebels' stronghold near the border with Saudi Arabia.





In response to the strikes, the Houthis' political bureau has vowed to 'meet escalation with escalation'.





On March 15, US President Donald Trump announced that he ordered the US military to launch 'decisive and powerful military action' against Houthi terrorists in Yemen.





He said that Houthis kept attacking the US, as former US President Joe Biden's response was 'weak' against them.In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, 'Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.'





'Joe Biden's response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at US aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the US and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk,' he added.





He stated that Houthi's attack on US vessels will not be tolerated and vowed to use 'overwhelming lethal force' until they achieved their objective.





'The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of Freedom of Navigation upon which International Trade and Commerce depends,' Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.





'Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists' bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom. No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World,' he added.





He warned Houthis to stop attacks or 'hell will rain down upon' them like 'nothing you have ever seen before'.





He asked Iran to stop supporting Houthi terrorists.





'To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON'T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE,' Trump posted on Truth Social.





'To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won't be nice about it,' he added.





Since the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, the Houthis have launched attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, causing disruptions to global trade. -- ANI





IMAGE: People gather on the rubble of a house hit by a US strike in Saada, Yemen March 16, 2025. Photograph: Naif Rahma/Reuters