HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia urges US to 'immediately' halt strikes on Yemen

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
09:54
File pic
File pic
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday (local time) informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Washinton's decision to use military power against Yemen Houthis rebels. In response, Lavrov emphasised the need for all parties to "immediately" cease the use of force, according to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

"On March 15, Secretary Marco Rubio informed Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov of the US decision to launch a military operation against the Houthi forces. Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for all Parties to immediately cease the use of force," the Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a post on X. Meanwhile, US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels have killed at least 53 people, including five women and two children, and injured nearly 100 others, The Hill reported, quoting the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The airstrikes targeted Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as well as other provinces, including Saada, the rebels' stronghold near the border with Saudi Arabia. In response to the strikes, the Houthis' political bureau has vowed to "meet escalation with escalation." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russia urges US to 'immediately' halt strikes on Yemen
LIVE! Russia urges US to 'immediately' halt strikes on Yemen

When Modi's offer 'alarmed' Trump's security detail
When Modi's offer 'alarmed' Trump's security detail

'It showed me that this man had courage. He makes his own decisions, but he also trusted me enough in that moment to walk with me into the crowd,' Modi tells Lex Fridman on his podcast.

'Global Warming Isn't Going To Come Down'
'Global Warming Isn't Going To Come Down'

'The global climate system doesn't look at where the carbon dioxide is coming from.'It may be emitted by the US, but it will not remain above the US alone but covers the whole world.'

Chandrayaan-5 approved, to carry 10 times heavier rover
Chandrayaan-5 approved, to carry 10 times heavier rover

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received approval for the Chandrayaan-5 mission, which aims to study the Moon's surface using a 250kg rover. The mission will be conducted in collaboration with Japan. This follows the...

Huge Ports Deal Sparks US-China Tensions
Huge Ports Deal Sparks US-China Tensions

The $22.8 billion CK Hutchison ports deal intensifies geopolitical tensions between the US and China. Chinese media has already called it 'a betrayal of all Chinese people'.Shyam G Menon explains how the proposed sale will reshapes...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD