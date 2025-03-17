Russia urges US to 'immediately' halt strikes on Yemen

09:54

"On March 15, Secretary Marco Rubio informed Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov of the US decision to launch a military operation against the Houthi forces. Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for all Parties to immediately cease the use of force," the Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a post on X. Meanwhile, US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels have killed at least 53 people, including five women and two children, and injured nearly 100 others, The Hill reported, quoting the Houthi-run Health Ministry.





The airstrikes targeted Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as well as other provinces, including Saada, the rebels' stronghold near the border with Saudi Arabia. In response to the strikes, the Houthis' political bureau has vowed to "meet escalation with escalation." -- ANI

