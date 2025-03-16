HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Punjab Police to bring back jailed MP Amritpal's seven aides from Assam

Sun, 16 March 2025
22:49
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh
The Punjab police will bring back seven associates of jailed MP and radical preacher Amritpal Singh from Assam's Dibrugarh jail after the state government decided not to reinvoke the NSA at the end of their detention period, a top officer said on Sunday. 

They will be formally arrested in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack incident and face the law, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said. 

Amritpal, the chief of the Waris Punjab De outfit, and his nine associates have been in detention in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA) since 2023. 

In 2024, their detention period under the NSA was extended by a year. 

Moga natives Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, Gurmeet Singh Gill alias Gurmeet Bukkanwala and Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal alias Kulwant Singh; Gurinderpal Singh Aujla alias Guri Aujla (Phagwara); Harjeet Singh alias Chacha (Amritsar); and Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi alias Daljeet Singh Kalsi (Delhi) will be brought back to Punjab, according to DGP Yadav. 

Their detention period under the NSA is about to expire and the Punjab government has decided not to extend it, he said. 

A team headed by superintendent of police Harinder Singh Gill is stationed at Dibrugarh jail to execute the seven detainees' arrest. -- PTI

