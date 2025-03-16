HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP: Slain cop to get martyr status, kin Rs 1 cr financial aid

Sun, 16 March 2025
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of assistant sub-inspector of police Ramcharan Gautam killed in a mob attack in Mauganj district. 

The chief minister said Gautam would be accorded the status of a martyr as he was killed in the line of duty. 

One of his family members will get a government job, he said. 

A group of tribals on Saturday allegedly killed an abducted man and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of the assistant sub-inspector in Gadra village, some 25-km from the district headquarters. 

Yadav said the ASI (who belonged to the 25th Battalion of the Special Armed Force) will be given the martyr's status for sacrificing his life. 

"Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be provided to the family of the late Gautam and his eligible successor will be accommodated into government service. The state government is always bowing its head to its brave sons," the chief minister said. 

The last rites of the policeman were performed in Gulua Pawaiya village of Satna district. 

Gautam's elder son Sunil Gautam lit the funeral pyre. -- PTI

