HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'L2: Empuraan' first show to begin at 6 am on Mar 27, check out new poster

Sun, 16 March 2025
Share:
19:51
File image
File image
The Malayalam film L2: Empuraan has finally announced a major update!  

Actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to confirm that the film's first show will begin at 6:00 am IST on March 27, 2025, with screenings worldwide in their respective time zones. 

He also shared a new poster featuring Mohanlal standing in front of a crowd of police officers, media, and the public.  

Along with the poster, the actor added a caption that read, "The first day, first show of #L2E #Empuraan will start at 6:00 AM IST on the 27th of March 2025. Shows across the world will start at the corresponding time in respective time zones. Stay tuned for further details! Malayalam | Tamil | Hindi | Telugu | Kannada #March27."  

The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and will see Mohanlal return as Khureshi-Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally.  

Prithviraj will also reprise his role as Zayed Masood, this time with an extended screen presence.  

Directed by Prithviraj and written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan is produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.  

The film also stars Tovino Thomas and Jerome Flynn, who is making his Indian cinema debut.  

The film's production began in October 2023 in Faridabad and later moved to locations like Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We share a bond of mutual trust: Modi on Trump
LIVE! We share a bond of mutual trust: Modi on Trump

We share a bond of mutual trust: Modi on Trump
We share a bond of mutual trust: Modi on Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised US President Donald Trump in a podcast, describing him as a "man of courage" and saying they share a "mutual trust" based on their "America First" and "India First" philosophies. Modi recalled...

Student held for namaaz at UP varsity's open space
Student held for namaaz at UP varsity's open space

A student was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly offering namaz in an open area of a private university. The arrest followed protests by local Hindu groups over a video that surfaced showing a group of students offering...

China delivers second of 8 submarine to Pak
China delivers second of 8 submarine to Pak

China has delivered a second advanced submarine to Pakistan, part of a larger deal to bolster the South Asian nation's naval capabilities in the Indian Ocean. The move underscores China's growing influence in the region and its strategic...

'Illegal, un-Islamic': Cleric targets Shami again
'Illegal, un-Islamic': Cleric targets Shami again

A cleric in India has sparked controversy by calling cricketer Mohd Shami's daughter's Holi celebration "illegal" and "against Shariat".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD