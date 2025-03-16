IMD issues red alert in five districts of Odisha for heatwave conditions

21:48

File image





IMD scientist Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi said, "The maximum temperature has been recorded at Boudh 42.5 degrees celsius on Saturday. Heatwave has been experienced at Angul, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Boudh and Sonpur. In two places, there is a severe heat wave. After that, warm nights have also been reported in Baripada, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir and Chitragarh stations. Hot and humid conditions have been observed today in Chandwali. A red warning for heatwave has been given today in five places Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sundargarh and Boudh."





He further said that an orange warning had been given in some places for the possibility of a heat wave which include Sundargarh, Bolangir and Angul.





"Yellow warning has been given at the isolated place in Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Coastal Odisha," he said.





He further said that on March 17, red warning has been issued at Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Kalahandi.





Yellow warning has been given at Sundargarh, Sonpur, Kalahandi, Bodh and districts.





Warning has been issued for warm nights at Sambalpur, Boadh and Balangir.





He further said that on Day 3, the intensity was decreasing. -- ANI

