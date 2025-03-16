HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hathras: College professor suspended for sexually exploiting girls

Sun, 16 March 2025
A college professor has been suspended after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly sexually exploiting girls, an official said on Sunday. 

Circle officer Yogendra Krishna Narain said the police registered an FIR against professor Rajnish, the head of geography department in Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College, Hathras, on March 13 following an anonymous complaint against him alleging that he was involved in sexual exploitation of girls. 

The FIR was lodged under BNS sections 64 (2) (rape), 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), and 75 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). 

A detailed probe in on into the matter and the police is also trying to trace the anonymous complainant, Narain added. 

Pradeep Kumar Bagla, the secretary of Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College, Hathras, suspended the professor after taking note of the FIR. 

The accused professor said that he was facing such allegations for the past 18 months and several investigations were also held. 

The professor indulges in obscene acts with the girls and then exploits them and makes their videos, the complainant said in her letter last week to the Women Commission and other senior officials. 

The complainant alleged that she had made complaint against this but no action has been taken yet. 

"(Narendra) Modi government supports 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' but even after that such people are committing cruelty with daughters. I am so troubled by this cruel person that sometimes I think of committing suicide," the complainant said in the letter. -- PTI

