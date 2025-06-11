HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Misri visits UAE, thanks for extending support after Pahalgam attack

Wed, 11 June 2025
19:57
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri paid a visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 10. 

His visit was a follow-up to the 15th Joint Commission Meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in New Delhi on December 13, 2024, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said in an official statement.

During his visit, Misri held a bilateral meeting with Reem Al Hashim, Minister of State for International Cooperation, UAE to review the entire gamut of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

Discussions focused on expanding the canvas of the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership in various sectors, including trade, investments, energy, culture, defence, technology, consular matters. 

Both sides agreed to work closely in the multilateral and international fora to promote mutual interests. -- ANI

