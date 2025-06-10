Blinkit-linked Pune dark store gets FDA closure notice

00:26

File image





Speaking to ANI, Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner at Maharashtra FDA, Pune region, said, "It's one of the dark stores of Blinkit named Energy Dark Store, which is situated at Balewadi near Baner of Pune City. They had applied for the licence, but it was not approved due to some of the modifications."





"Meanwhile, our inspection team visited the premises on June 5th and it was found that the premises was operating the business without a licence; therefore, we have issued them the notice to stop the business till they get the licence, as per the rule that one should not run the business until they have the licence."





The FDA officials found that the dark store was storing, distributing and selling food items without the licence required under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.





Senior officials also confirmed that the inspection at the dark store was part of the FDA's campaign to ensure the strict following of the rules and regulations to operate the quick commerce business.





Upon inspection, it was found that the store was operating without a licence. -- ANI

