HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Active Covid cases in India cross 6,000-mark

Sun, 08 June 2025
Share:
14:14
File image
File image
India's active Covid case tally crossed the 6,000 mark with 769 new infections being reported in the last 48 hours, according to the Union health ministry data released on Sunday. 

Kerala continues to be the most affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi, according to the ministry. 

Due to the rising Covid cases, the Centre is conducting mock drills to check facility-level preparedness and has instructed all states to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines, official sources had said. 

There are 6,133 active Covid cases in India, and six more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. 

Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care. 

Since January this year, 65 deaths have been reported in the country. 

There were a total of 257 active patients in the country on May 22. 

A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, director general of health services, to evaluate the Covid situation and preparedness measures. 

Representatives from the Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response Cell, National Centre for Disease Control, Indian Council of Medical Research, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, central government hospitals in Delhi, and all states and Union Territories were part of the meeting.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nine-year-old girl's body found inside suitcase in Delhi
LIVE! Nine-year-old girl's body found inside suitcase in Delhi

Resignation only option as Justice Varma faces removal
Resignation only option as Justice Varma faces removal

Officials aware of the procedure to appoint and remove Supreme Court and high court judges pointed out that while defending his case before lawmakers in any of the House, Justice Varma can announce that he is quitting and his verbal...

Rejecting mandate: Fadnavis flays Rahul's poll charges
Rejecting mandate: Fadnavis flays Rahul's poll charges

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha is preparing his excuses for future defeats in the upcoming assembly elections, including Bihar, Fadnavis said in his articles published in the Indian Express and Marathi daily Loksatta.

Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest
Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning.

Consumer panel rejects non-veg momo complaint
Consumer panel rejects non-veg momo complaint

A consumer redressal commission in Mumbai has said if meat-based food hurts a "strictly vegetarian" person's religious sentiments, why should the individual opt to order from a restaurant serving both veg and non-veg items.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD