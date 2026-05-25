HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Police land up at Abhishek's Kolkata house, say 'routine visit'

Mon, 25 May 2026
Share:
18:32
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee/File image
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee/File image
Police personnel visited the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress  leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday, with officials saying that it was part of a routine exercise.

A team of police officers reached Diamond Harbour MP Banerjee's residence 'Santiniketan', on 188A Harish Mukherjee Road in south Kolkata, in the afternoon. Some of them were in Kolkata Police uniform, while others were in plain clothes.

Neither the police officially stated the reason for the visit, nor did the Trinamool Congress issue a formal statement on the matter.

However, a senior Kolkata Police officer sought to downplay the development. 

"There is no law-and-order issue or any special operation. It was part of a routine official exercise," the officer said.

Officials said the team removed a TV monitor that was attached to the security scanner, which was earlier installed at the entrance of the TMC leader's residence.

"The equipment was placed there for security purposes. Later, it was decided that the machines would be taken back as they belonged to the government," another senior police officer said.

The scanners were similar to those generally seen at airports, railway stations and large public or private establishments.

The scanning machines had been removed by authorities earlier after it emerged that the devices were government property, the police officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Delhi, Maha to inspect gymkhanas on govt land
LIVE! After Delhi, Maha to inspect gymkhanas on govt land

Wife Hema Malini receives Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan
Wife Hema Malini receives Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Hema Malini on Monday evening received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband and cinema icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

Hundreds of tourists stuck aboard Gulmarg Gondola after snag
Hundreds of tourists stuck aboard Gulmarg Gondola after snag

Hundreds of tourists were safely rescued from the Gulmarg Gondola cable car system in Jammu and Kashmir after it developed technical problems, leading to the suspension of operations.

Delhi Quad meet to focus on West Asia, Indo-Pacific security
Delhi Quad meet to focus on West Asia, Indo-Pacific security

The economic fallout of the West Asia crisis, the prevailing security situation in the Indo-Pacific and ways to boost cooperation in critical minerals and technology are expected to top the agenda at a crucial meeting of the Quad foreign...

Unable to raise second daughter, Delhi man kills child
Unable to raise second daughter, Delhi man kills child

A 25-year-old man killed his 10-month-old daughter as he was unable to bear the financial burden of raising a second girl child, a police officer said on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO