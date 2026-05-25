Cine workers body bans Ranveer Singh over Farhan's plaint

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Actor Ranveer Singh/ANI Photo





"As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it... Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh; we sent a notice every ten days, inviting him to engage with us, and also sent three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response.





"Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision taken by our Federation.





"The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Mr Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly.





"Consequently, sitting together today, our association has taken the decision to issue a 'Non-Cooperation' directive against Ranveer Singh. This implies that none of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects...





"We have requested all producers to take a stand, to join us in solidarity, to speak out against this conduct, and to take a firm decision. We believe that this is a negative trend, a precedent that must not be allowed to take root..."

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious note of a complaint against actor Ranveer Singh over his alleged last-minute withdrawal from the filmThe complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on April 11, 2026.Following this, the matter was referred to FWICE for further action and intervention but Ranveer Singh chose not to appear before the body.Subsequently, taking serious note of Ranveer's response, FWICE has resolved that none of its members will work on Ranveer Singh's projects.Explaining the stand, Chief Advisor of FWICE Ashoke Pandit said, "We received a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar, who is a member of our Association, against Ranveer Singh. The complaint alleged that, at the very last moment, just three weeks before our unit was scheduled to depart for a shoot, he withdrew from our film project.