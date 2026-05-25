Stock markets jump over 1% as crude drops below USD 100/barrel

20:11

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Monday, driven by a sharp correction in crude oil prices and a rally in global markets amid improving sentiment surrounding the United States-Iran negotiations.



An appreciating rupee against the US dollar and intense buying in banking and financial stocks also bolstered sentiment, traders said.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points, or 1.42 per cent, to settle at 76,488.96. During the day, it soared 1,143.72 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 76,559.07.



A total of 2,785 stocks advanced, while 1,535 declined and 211 remained unchanged on the BSE.



The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 312.40 points, or 1.32 per cent, to end at 24,031.70. --PTI