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Stock markets jump over 1% as crude drops below USD 100/barrel

Mon, 25 May 2026
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Monday, driven by a sharp correction in crude oil prices and a rally in global markets amid improving sentiment surrounding the United States-Iran negotiations.

An appreciating rupee against the US dollar and intense buying in banking and financial stocks also bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points, or 1.42 per cent, to settle at 76,488.96. During the day, it soared 1,143.72 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 76,559.07.

A total of 2,785 stocks advanced, while 1,535 declined and 211 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 312.40 points, or 1.32 per cent, to end at 24,031.70.  --PTI

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