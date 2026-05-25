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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Amber Fort in Jaipur

Mon, 25 May 2026
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19:27
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday visited the iconic Amber fort in Jaipur with his wife Jeanette Rubio.

The Rubios, accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and flanked by security personnel, were given a traditional Rajasthani welcome at the 16th-century fort built by Raja Man Singh. They witnessed cultural performances featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi and Ghoomar.

Tour guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma, who took the Rubios around the fort, told PTI that the visit lasted nearly half an hour, during which the US secretary of state and his wife toured several prominent parts of the fort complex.

After the welcome, they were taken to Singh Pol (Lion Gate), from there they saw the main courtyard.

"Rubio was briefed about the history and architectural significance of Amber Fort. He then moved to the Diwan-e-Aam, from where Rubio viewed the expansive fort complex and surrounding landscape," Sharma said.

He said the US Secretary of State showed particular interest in the fort's water management system and enquired about the source of water supply. -- PTI

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