After Delhi, Maha to inspect gymkhanas on govt land

19:37

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image

Maharashtra government will soon undertake an inspection of all gymkhanas located on government land in Mumbai to ensure that all norms, including those in the lease agreement, are followed, an official said on Monday.



There are around 10 such gymkhanas on government land in Mumbai, and the state government gets around Rs 2 crore from them annually towards rent charges, the official told PTI.



The move comes in the backdrop of the Central Government asking Delhi Gymkhana to hand over its premises by June 5 to "strengthen and secure defence infrastructure" and for other public security purposes.



The most prominent among the gymkhanas in Mumbai is the Bombay Gymkhana in South Mumbai. Established in 1875, it is among the elite gymkhanas in the city.



The 99-year lease on the land given to the club expired in 2006, and the lease on the club's grounds expired in 2007.



Asked if all the gymkhanas adhere to the lease agreement norms, the official said, "We issue notices to the defaulters and also hold hearings in some cases."



Prominent gymkhanas in Mumbai include PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Catholic Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Wodehouse Gymkhana, PVM Gymkhana and Islam Gymkhana. -- PTI