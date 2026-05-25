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NEET paper leak: Kingpin Kulkarni's police custody extended by 2 days

Mon, 25 May 2026
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A Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of the alleged kingpin in the NEET paper leak case, Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni, by two days and remanded another accused, Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, to 14-day judicial custody.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta extended their custody after they were produced before the court at the end of their 10-day remand granted by the court on May 16. 

According to the CBI, Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer in Pune, was involved in the NEET process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had access to the question papers.

The agency had said earlier that during the last week of April, Kulkarni had mobilised students, with the help of Waghmare, and conducted special coaching classes for them at his residence in Pune.

The development came after a Pune-based physics lecturer, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, was sent to six-day CBI custody earlier in the day.

Havaldar was the 11th arrestee in the case. -- PTI

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