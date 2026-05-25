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MP man kills wife over extramarital affair, dies by suicide; lover also ends life

Mon, 25 May 2026
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A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and died by suicide over her extramarital affair in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, triggering a chain of events where the woman's paramour also ended his life, police said on Monday.

A man strangled his 28-year-old wife at their home in Indore city's Hira Nagar area on Sunday, allegedly following a dispute over her extramarital affair, and then committed suicide by consuming poison, an official said.

He said that in a suicide note recovered from the scene, the husband alleged that a man living in Pithampur had seduced his wife, established physical relations with her and had threatened to circulate private photos of her on social media.

The note further claimed that despite repeated pleas and persuasion to stay away, the woman's paramour refused to back down.

The deceased woman's alleged lover panicked upon receiving news of the couple's deaths on Sunday and rushed to his native village in the neighbouring Khandwa district, Hiraj Nagar police station in-charge Sushil Patel told PTI.

After reaching his village, the man consumed a poisonous substance and was rushed to the Khandwa district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said. -- PTI

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