Cong: Monsoon session announced days ahead because...

Wed, 04 June 2025
17:03
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the government has announced the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament 47 days before it is due in order to run away from the demand of the party and INDIA bloc for an immediate special session to discuss the Pahalgam attack and the Centre's failure to bring the terrorists to justice. 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters in New Delhi. 

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said normally the dates for a Parliament session are announced a few days in advance, but "never have the dates been declared 47 days before a session is due". 

"This has been done solely to run away from the demand being made repeatedly by the Indian National Congress and the INDIA parties for an immediate special session to discuss the brutal Pahalgam attacks and the failure to bring the terrorists who did the killings themselves to justice, the impacts of Operation Sindoor and its blatant politicisation, the revelations of the CDS in Singapore, the hyphenation of India and Pakistan, the embedding of China in the Pakistan Air Force, the continuous claims of President Trump on mediation, and the numerous failures of our foreign policy and diplomatic engagements," he said in his post. 

"The monsoon session will, however, still be dominated by these issues of supreme national importance. The PM has run away from a special session but will have to answer very tough questions six weeks from now," the Congress leader said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Deaths feared in stampede at RCB celebration
Deaths feared in stampede at RCB celebration

Reports said seven persons were killed, but there was no confirmation of the same.

LIVE! Govt announces schedule for caste Census
LIVE! Govt announces schedule for caste Census

US visa fraud: Telangana student deported, arrested
US visa fraud: Telangana student deported, arrested

A 28-year-old student from Nalgonda district was arrested in Hyderabad following his deportation from the United States for allegedly using forged documents to obtain his visa, police said on Wednesday.

Vehemently opposed ADB's loan to Pakistan: India
Vehemently opposed ADB's loan to Pakistan: India

India had vehemently opposed Asian Development Bank's decision to grant $800 million loan to Pakistan saying the fund could be misused for increasing expenditure on its military, government sources said.

The Brazilian Guru Awarded A Padma Shri
The Brazilian Guru Awarded A Padma Shri

Acharya Jonas Masetti, a Vedanta scholar from Brazil, was awarded the Padma Shri for teaching the Vedas, the Bhagavad Gita, Sanskrit, Yoga, Meditation and Indian spiritualism abroad.

