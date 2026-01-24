HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mouni Roy 'harassed by elderly men' in Haryana

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
17:05
image
Actor Mouni Roy on Saturday shared a lengthy note on social media and alleged she was harassed by elderly men during a recent event in Haryana, an incident which left her humiliated and traumatised. 

Roy, known for featuring in drama series Naagin and also for her roles in films such as Gold and Made in China, explained about the incident with a series of Instagram stories. 

The actor said she was performing in Karnal, Haryana, and she is 'disgusted' with the behaviour of some men, who tried to touch her at the pretext of clicking pictures with her.

She claimed they placed their hands on her waist and didn't like it when the actor asked them not to do so.

'Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures...Didn't like it when I said 'sir plz remove your hand',' she wrote. 

Roy said the situation worsened when she got on a stage, while some elderly men tried to capture her video from a low angle and also made gestures. The actor said she even went till the exit, but decided to continue her performance.

'On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them don't do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance i walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn't stop even after that, and no family or organisers moved them from up front... Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angle. When someone asked them to stop, they abused em,' she wrote.

She emphasised how artists try to earn an honest living with their craft and said the following incidents left her humiliated and traumatised. 

She also urged authorities to take action for such behaviour.

'We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters or any family members shame on you...I love my country, our people and our traditions, but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. I never put up anything negative. I go through. But this. Have no words. I am traumatised, humiliated, and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour,' she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

The International Cricket Council has officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board that it has been replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026.

LIVE! US hints at rolling back 25% tariffs on India
LIVE! US hints at rolling back 25% tariffs on India

US: Indian-origin man kills wife, relatives over dispute
US: Indian-origin man kills wife, relatives over dispute

An Indian national was among the four victims of a shooting incident in Lawrenceville, Georgia, linked to a family dispute. The suspect has been arrested, and the Indian consulate is providing assistance to the family.

Unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on issues with Cong
Unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on issues with Cong

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addresses reports of differences with party leadership, clarifying his stance on party positions and emphasizing the importance of national interest.

10-tonne steel bridge stolen in Korba, sold as scrap
10-tonne steel bridge stolen in Korba, sold as scrap

A 70-foot-long steel bridge weighing over 10 tonnes built on a canal more than four decades ago was stolen overnight in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, leaving local residents stunned, police said on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO