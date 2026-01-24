HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Family won't take body of Meitei man till demands met: Pressure group

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
20:41
image
A pressure group formed in Manipur after a Meitei man was killed in Kuki-majority Churachandpur district on Saturday said that the family of the deceased would not accept his body till their demands, including transferring the case to the NIA, were met.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) also claimed that it did not have knowledge that the slain man, 29-year-old Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, was married.

It was being reported since his death that his wife is a Kuki.

Singh was abducted from his home in the Tuibong area and shot dead by suspected Kuki militants in the vicinity of Natjang village earlier this week. His body is now at the morgue of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal. 

"The body (of Singh) will be taken only after our demands are met. We are holding discussions with various civil society groups and family members to chart out our next course of action," JAC Convenor Khumukcham Pradeep Kumar told PTI.

He said that the JAC cannot determine whether the family would accept the ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh announced by the state government on Wednesday.

"The JAC cannot determine the wishes of the family (regarding the ex gratia). However, we object to the mention of Singh's partner, C Haokip, as his wife in the government statement, as we have no knowledge of them getting married," Kumar said.

Singh, along with his 'wife', was abducted from their home in the Tuibong area of the district by the militants on January 21 and was shot dead.

His body was recovered from near Natjang later that night, officials said. However, she was let off unharmed.

A relative of the deceased said, "No decision has been taken on the matter of ex gratia."

He also said one of their demands is that the case be handed over to the NIA, and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has given his assurance over it.

"We are also seeking more details, including financial details, of the deceased and what happened to his money," Kumar said.

The kidnappers are suspected to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA), a non-signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The SoO pact was signed between the Centre, the Manipur government, and dozens of Kuki-Zo militant groups.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs over China deal
LIVE! Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs over China deal

Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US
Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a potential pathway to remove tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil, citing a significant decrease in such purchases. He also criticized Europe's approach and accused India of...

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

The International Cricket Council has officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board that it has been replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026.

PCB slams ICC favouritism: 'One country is dictating'
PCB slams ICC favouritism: 'One country is dictating'

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the Pakistan government will take the final and binding decision on whether its national team will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's removal

R-Day parade: Next-gen Army officers to lead contingents
R-Day parade: Next-gen Army officers to lead contingents

Army officers share their experiences and details about the contingents and displays that will be part of the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO