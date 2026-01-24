HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Speeding luxury car rams into guardrail during R-Day rehearsals in Kolkata

Sat, 24 January 2026
17:38
A speeding luxury car rammed into a guardrail in Kolkata's Red Road area on Saturday morning, when rehearsals for the Republic Day parade were underway, triggering security concerns, police said.

The car was approaching the Red Road at a high speed, and when officers signalled it to stop, the driver attempted to flee and rammed into the guard rail, they said.

Though no one was injured in the crash, it brought back memories of the accident that happened in 2016, in which a speeding high-end car broke through barricades in the same area when Republic Day rehearsals were underway and killed Air Force corporal Abhimanyu Gaud.

Police said they have seized the vehicle and detained the driver.

"We are interrogating the driver to ascertain why he entered a restricted zone and attempted to flee when signalled to stop," an officer of the Maidan police station said.

"The seized car did not have a valid insurance and pollution under control (PUC) certificate," he said.   -- PTI

