Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs over China deal

20:14

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to slap 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports if Ottawa goes ahead with its recently negotiated trade agreement with China, sharply escalating trade tensions between the two neighbours.





In a post on social media, Trump warned that Canada would face severe consequences if it allowed itself to become a transit hub for Chinese goods entering the US market.





He said Prime Minister Mark Carney was 'sorely mistaken' if he believed Canada could serve as a 'drop-off port' for China to bypass American trade restrictions.





The warning comes amid Trump's continued trade confrontation with several countries.





Earlier this month, Canada reached an agreement with Beijing to lower tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for reduced import duties on Canadian agricultural products. -- Agencies