HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs over China deal

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
20:14
image
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to slap 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports if Ottawa goes ahead with its recently negotiated trade agreement with China, sharply escalating trade tensions between the two neighbours.

In a post on social media, Trump warned that Canada would face severe consequences if it allowed itself to become a transit hub for Chinese goods entering the US market.

He said Prime Minister Mark Carney was 'sorely mistaken' if he believed Canada could serve as a 'drop-off port' for China to bypass American trade restrictions.

The warning comes amid Trump's continued trade confrontation with several countries.

Earlier this month, Canada reached an agreement with Beijing to lower tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for reduced import duties on Canadian agricultural products.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! European Commission chief arrives in India
LIVE! European Commission chief arrives in India

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

The International Cricket Council has officially told Bangladesh Cricket Board about replacing it with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup since it refused to travel to India citing security reasons .

PCB slams ICC favoritism: 'One country is dictating'
PCB slams ICC favoritism: 'One country is dictating'

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the Pakistan government will take the final and binding decision on whether its national team will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's removal

Sharad Pawar's NCP 'in touch' with BJP in Sangli, Akola
Sharad Pawar's NCP 'in touch' with BJP in Sangli, Akola

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is falling short of a majority in the municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola in Maharashtra and needs the support of other parties or elected members, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress...

Noida techie death: Accident site draws curious crowds
Noida techie death: Accident site draws curious crowds

The site where a 27-year-old techie drowned in Noida has become a focal point of public concern, with residents questioning the role of civic authorities and demanding accountability for the tragedy.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO