HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PSLV failure won't delay Gaganyaan mission: ISRO chief

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
19:21
image
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman V Narayanan on Saturday denied any possibility of delay in the Gaganyaan mission following the failure of the PSLV rocket mission earlier this month.

The ISRO chief said that the organisation is currently studying the cause of PSLV mission failure, and called it an individual mission which would not affect the progress of the Gaganyaan mission.

"These two are independent programs, and it (failure of PSLV) will not have any impact. The investigation is ongoing," V Narayanan told ANI.

On January 12, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 mission carrying the 'Anvesha'/EOS-N1 satellite and 15 co-passenger satellites launched by India encountered an anomaly during the end of the PS3 burn stage, with ISRO chairman V Naryanan stating that 'a deviation in the vehicle's flight path' was observed.

"A detailed analysis has been initiated," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on X.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said a disturbance was observed in the vehicle at the end of the third stage, which was otherwise proceeding as expected.

"Today, we have attempted the PSLV C62 / EOS - N1 Mission. The PSLV vehicle is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The vehicle's performance near the end of the third stage was as expected. (However), near the end of the third stage, we are seeing increased disturbance in the vehicle. Subsequently, a deviation in the vehicle's flight path is observed. We are analysing the data and will come back at the earliest," Narayanan said.

This was ISRO's first major launch of 2026. The mission aimed to place an Earth observation satellite into orbit from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at Sriharikota.

The mission was carried out by NewSpace India Limited and represents the ninth dedicated commercial mission to build and launch an Earth Observation satellite.

For the first time, a single Indian private company, Dhruva Space, based in Hyderabad, contributed seven satellites to the mission.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! European Commission chief arrives in India
LIVE! European Commission chief arrives in India

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

The International Cricket Council has officially told Bangladesh Cricket Board about replacing it with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup since it refused to travel to India citing security reasons .

PCB slams ICC favoritism: 'One country is dictating'
PCB slams ICC favoritism: 'One country is dictating'

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the Pakistan government will take the final and binding decision on whether its national team will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's removal

Sharad Pawar's NCP 'in touch' with BJP in Sangli, Akola
Sharad Pawar's NCP 'in touch' with BJP in Sangli, Akola

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is falling short of a majority in the municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola in Maharashtra and needs the support of other parties or elected members, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress...

Noida techie death: Accident site draws curious crowds
Noida techie death: Accident site draws curious crowds

The site where a 27-year-old techie drowned in Noida has become a focal point of public concern, with residents questioning the role of civic authorities and demanding accountability for the tragedy.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO