Air India cancels New York, Newark flights for Jan 25, 26

Sat, 24 January 2026
17:02
Air India has cancelled its flights to New York and Newark for January 25-26 due to severe winter storm forecast in the US East Coast.

The airline operates daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to New York. 

There are daily flights from Delhi to Newark also while services between Mumbai and Newark are operated on certain days of the week.

Air India on Saturday said a severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations.

'In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January,' the airline said in a post on X.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

The International Cricket Council has officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board that it has been replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026.

LIVE! US hints at rolling back 25% tariffs on India
LIVE! US hints at rolling back 25% tariffs on India

US: Indian-origin man kills wife, relatives over dispute
US: Indian-origin man kills wife, relatives over dispute

An Indian national was among the four victims of a shooting incident in Lawrenceville, Georgia, linked to a family dispute. The suspect has been arrested, and the Indian consulate is providing assistance to the family.

Unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on issues with Cong
Unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on issues with Cong

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addresses reports of differences with party leadership, clarifying his stance on party positions and emphasizing the importance of national interest.

10-tonne steel bridge stolen in Korba, sold as scrap
10-tonne steel bridge stolen in Korba, sold as scrap

A 70-foot-long steel bridge weighing over 10 tonnes built on a canal more than four decades ago was stolen overnight in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, leaving local residents stunned, police said on Saturday.

