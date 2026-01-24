HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sambhal CJM changed again within three days

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
15:53
image
The Allahabad high court has appointed Deepak Kumar Jaiswal as Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sambhal, barely three days after Aditya Singh was transferred to the post.

Aditya Singh had replaced Vibhanshu Sudheer, who was appointed as Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sultanpur.

Singh has now been appointed as Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sambhal. 

The court, via a notification issued on Friday, has also transferred about 633 judicial officers in the posts of chief judicial magistrate, judicial magistrate, and civil judge, senior and junior divisions.

It is to be noted that, as the CJM, Vibhanshu Sudheer had ordered lodging of FIR against policemen involved in the November 2024 violence in Sambhal. 

After he was transferred to Sultanpur, lawyers at the district court had staged a protest.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US hints at rolling back 25% tariffs on India
LIVE! US hints at rolling back 25% tariffs on India

US: Indian-origin man kills wife, relatives over dispute
US: Indian-origin man kills wife, relatives over dispute

An Indian national was among the four victims of a shooting incident in Lawrenceville, Georgia, linked to a family dispute. The suspect has been arrested, and the Indian consulate is providing assistance to the family.

Unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on issues with Cong
Unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on issues with Cong

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addresses reports of differences with party leadership, clarifying his stance on party positions and emphasizing the importance of national interest.

10-tonne steel bridge stolen in Korba, sold as scrap
10-tonne steel bridge stolen in Korba, sold as scrap

A 70-foot-long steel bridge weighing over 10 tonnes built on a canal more than four decades ago was stolen overnight in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, leaving local residents stunned, police said on Saturday.

Jay Shah set to take strict action against Bangladesh
Jay Shah set to take strict action against Bangladesh

International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah is contemplating strict action against Bangladesh if they do not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO