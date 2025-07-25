HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No plan to remove socialist, secular from Constitution: Govt in RS

Fri, 25 July 2025
11:10
The Central government has no current plan or intention to reconsider or remove socialist or secular from the Constitution, nor have any proceedings been initiated for the same, government has informed the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated in a written reply on Thursday that "the government's official stand is that there is no current plan or intention to reconsider or remove the words "socialism" and secularism" from the preamble of the Constitution". 

"Any discussions regarding amendments to the preamble would require thorough deliberation and broad consensus, but as of now, the government has not initiated any formal process to change these provisions," Meghwal added. The Union Minister mentioned that the Supreme Court has already affirmed the validity of 42nd Constitutional amendment in 1976, which inserted the words socialist and secular in the preamble. 

"In November 2024, the Supreme Court of India in the case of Dr Balram Singh and others Vs Union of India and another's, the Court has also dismissed petitions challenging the 1976 amendment (42nd Constitutional Amendment), affirming that Parliament's power to amend the Constitution extends to the Preamble. 

The Court clarified that "socialism" in the India context signifies a welfare state and does not impede private sector growth, while "secularism" is integral in the Constitution's basic structure," Meghwal said in the reply. -- ANI

