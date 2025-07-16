HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC relaxes Ashoka Prof's bail conditions, grills SIT

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
13:37
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the line of investigation adopted by Haryana SIT in the case of Ashoka University professor booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor saying 'it misdirected itself'.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the Haryana SIT headed by a senior police officer to only confine itself to the two FIRs against Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts and see if there was an offence and submit its report in four weeks.

The bench said there was no occasion for the SIT to seize electronic gadgets including Mahmudabad's cell phones for investigation.

Since Mahmudabad was cooperating with the investigation, the court said, there was no need to summon him again.

The top court also relaxed the professor's bail condition imposed on May 21 and allowed him write posts, articles and express any opinion except on the sub judice case.

Haryana Police arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 following the FIRs over his posts on Operation Sindoor that allegedly 'endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country'.

The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged by Rai Police in Sonipat district.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC relaxes Ashoka Prof's bail conditions, grills SIT
LIVE! SC relaxes Ashoka Prof's bail conditions, grills SIT

Kolhapuri chappals row: HC junks PIL against Prada
Kolhapuri chappals row: HC junks PIL against Prada

The Bombay high court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against Italian fashion house Prada for its alleged unauthorised use of the famous Kolhapuri chappals.

'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'

'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

100 displaced Manipuris stopped from returning homes
100 displaced Manipuris stopped from returning homes

Security forces on Wednesday stopped nearly 100 internally displaced people in Manipur from returning to their villages in Dolaithabi in Imphal East district, police said.

Is India playing it too safe with Bumrah?
Is India playing it too safe with Bumrah?

Irfan Pathan criticised believes controlling restricting the number of overs sent down by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah during the Lord's Test proved crucial.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD