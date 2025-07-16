16:56





Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis yesterday inaugurated the 'Tesla Experience Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai and welcomed Tesla's arrival to India. The minister said, "I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived and it's a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde test drives the Tesla outside the Maharashtra Assembly today, a day after Tesla officially launched its Model Y electric midsize SUV in the Indian market.