Eknath Shinde test drives the Tesla

Wed, 16 July 2025
16:56
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde test drives the Tesla outside the Maharashtra Assembly today, a day after Tesla officially launched its Model Y electric midsize SUV in the Indian market. 

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis yesterday inaugurated the 'Tesla Experience Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai and welcomed Tesla's arrival to India. The minister said, "I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived and it's a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Your CM is scared he will go to jail: Rahul in Assam

Hold me in detention camps if you can: Mamata dares BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly harassing Bengali-speaking people across India, warning of political consequences. She also accused the Centre of influencing the Election...

CDS reveals how India thwarted Pak drone attack

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasizes the importance of self-reliance in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) for India, citing recent global conflicts and Operation Sindoor as...

Russian woman living in K'taka cave: Ex-husband wants...

An Israeli man is seeking shared custody of his two daughters after his ex-wife, a Russian woman, was found living with them in a cave in Karnataka, India. He expresses concern about their well-being and access to them if they are...

Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?

'If this is true, the Election Commission should come forward with data and officially confirm it.'

