09:21

Photo: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Tesla is all set to mark its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in the country.





The electric vehicle (EV) giant will open its India showroom on Tuesday morning at the Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.





Earlier, Tesla on Friday through its India-focused X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a teaser that read 'Coming soon', along with a graphic that indicated Tesla's presence in India would begin this month, July 2025. -- ANI