6-year-old Maha girl dies month after dog bite

Wed, 24 December 2025
A six-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane died over a month after being bitten by a street dog, a civic official said on Wednesday.

Her family members said she received timely treatment, including anti-rabies shots, and even celebrated her birthday before her condition suddenly worsened.

Nisha Shinde was playing outside her home in the Diva area on November 17, when a community dog bit the child on her shoulder and cheek, he said. 

The girl was initially taken to a local doctor and subsequently referred to the Shastrinagar Hospital, which is run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

According to the child's mother Sushma Shinde, the girl underwent a standard anti-rabies protocol. "The child received all mandatory injections on schedule," she said. 

Nisha appeared to be in good health following the initial treatment, even celebrating her birthday on December 3, her mother said.

The child developed high-grade fever and headache on December 16, a day after receiving the final dose of the anti-rabies vaccine. There were sudden behavioural changes, including banging her head against the bed and scratching those nearby, she claimed.

She was rushed back to the KDMC-run hospital the next day and later shifted to a civic hospital in Mumbai for advanced care, but could not be saved, the official said. -- PTI

