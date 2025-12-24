HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army JCO killed in firing incident in J-K's Samba

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
11:45
image
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army died in a firing incident inside a military camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.
 
The incident occurred late Tuesday night and is under investigation, they said, ruling out any terror angle behind the shooting.

"A JCO of an Army unit in Samba sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty. At this stage, the terror angle has been ruled out.

"The incident is under investigation and further details will be shared as facts are established," the spokesperson said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'You killed Hadi': Big charge against Yunus regime
LIVE! 'You killed Hadi': Big charge against Yunus regime

'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'
'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'

'There is no substantive basis for Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. The only real link they can have is mischief, with Pakistan's intelligence agency using Bangladesh to create trouble along our eastern borders.'

Bangladesh govt takes responsibility of Dipu Das' family
Bangladesh govt takes responsibility of Dipu Das' family

Yunus's office, meanwhile, reconfirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to Das' family, and relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

Historic! ISRO's 'Bahubali' launches heaviest-ever satellite
Historic! ISRO's 'Bahubali' launches heaviest-ever satellite

Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history from Indian soil.

'Marathi Votes Won't Save Thackerays'
'Marathi Votes Won't Save Thackerays'

'This is purely transactional politics -- there exists no family reunion as such.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO