Nihar Malaviya, Publishers Weekly's 2025 Person of the Year

CEO of Penguin Random House since September 2023, Nihar Malaviya has both the responsibility of the US division as well as the global operation that spans 21 countries and 300 imprints.





He believes in publishing independence and has been at the forefront of countering book banning with a movement called Freedom to Read Taskforce.





The taskforce is a team of 20 Penguin Random House employees working full-time on fighting to undo bans or prevent them from coming into effect in the first place. It is his efforts to uphold freedom of expression that won him PW's recognition.





Born in India, he grew up in Rajkot. He has a bachelor's in computer science and moved to the US in the 1980s to earn an MBA in finance and marketing from the NYU Stern School of Business.





In 2001 he joined Bertelsmann, parent company of Penguin Random House, later moving within the group to Random House. In his career in publishing, he was responsible for growing the company's strengths in data science, supply chain, technology, consumer insights, AI and working at making sure authors got visibility across all types of platforms.





Malaviya regards the war against book banning as the duty of a publisher and he told PW that it is his job to ensure 'everyone has access to the books they need. A publisher's most important job is to create the next generation of readers'.