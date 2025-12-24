HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC refuses to halt release of web series based on gangster Vikas Dubey

Wed, 24 December 2025
12:59
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of web series UP 77, which is reportedly based on the life of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.
 
Justice Sachin Datta, who was hearing a plea by Dubey's wife Richa seeking to stop the release of the web series, said the court is not inclined to interfere with its release at this stage.

UP 77 will release on the Waves OTT platform on Thursday.

The court recorded the statement of the web series' producers that it is a work of pure fiction and has nothing to do with Dubey's life.

It also asked the producers to issue a public statement to this effect.
In her plea, Dubey's wife urged the court to stay the release of the web series, otherwise it would cause trauma and harassment to her.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 7, 2026.

Dubey was gunned down by Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter in 2020.

The main accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur, Dubey was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain, where he had surrendered, when he attempted to flee after the vehicle carrying him overturned, according to police. -- PTI 

