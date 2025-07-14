HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Retail inflation eases to over 6-yr low of 2.1% in June

Mon, 14 July 2025
Retail inflation declined to over six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June, nearing the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone, on account of subdued prices of food items, including vegetables, driven by widespread monsoon.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation was 2.82 per cent in May and 5.08 per cent in June 2024. 

Inflation is on a decline since November 2024. Year-on-year inflation rate based on CPI for the month of June 2025 over June 2024 is 2.1 per cent, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said in a statement.

"There is a decline of 72 basis points in headline inflation of June 2025 in comparison to May 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after January 2019," it said.

The previous low of 1.97 per cent was recorded in January 2019.

The NSO said the significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation in June 2025 is mainly attributed to favourable base effect and decline in inflation of vegetables, pulses and products, meat and fish, cereals and products, sugar and confectionery, milk and products and spices.

The Reserve Bank, which has been tasked to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent (with a margin of 2 per cent on either side), has cumulatively reduced the key short-term lending rate by 100 basis points since February in the wake of slowing retail inflation.   -- PTI

