HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

President appoints new governors for Haryana, Goa, Ladakh

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
14:12
President Murmu
President Murmu
The President of India has accepted the resignation of Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.       
The President of India has also made the following appointments of Governor/Lieutenant Governor: (i) Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh appointed as Governor of Haryana. (ii) Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed as Governor of Goa. (iii) Kavinder Gupta appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. 

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS
LIVE! Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS

Nothing...: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen
Nothing...: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen

The Indian government is making every possible effort to save an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen for murder, the Centre told the Supreme Court.

Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with cops
Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with cops

Abdullah lambasted the Lieutenant Governor and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard.

AI 171 Crash Probe: Fuel Switch Angle
AI 171 Crash Probe: Fuel Switch Angle

Pilots typically operate the fuel control switches during two key phases: At engine start-up on the ground and during engine shutdown after landing.

Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'
Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalized a dhaba in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the Muslim owners displayed their identities. The incident follows a similar event and past controversies regarding religious identification of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD