President appoints new governors for Haryana, Goa, Ladakh

14:12

President Murmu

The President of India has also made the following appointments of Governor/Lieutenant Governor: (i) Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh appointed as Governor of Haryana. (ii) Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed as Governor of Goa. (iii) Kavinder Gupta appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.





The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices.

The President of India has accepted the resignation of Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.