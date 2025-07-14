HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai man falls to death from 18th floor while defecating

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
10:06
image
A 52-year-old man with an upset stomach died after falling from the 18th floor of a building here on Sunday while defecating from the edge of a shaft, an official said. The incident occurred at the 18-storey Matoshree Sadan building, Wadala, in central Mumbai, said the official from RAK Marg police station.

The man, a resident of the high-rise, had been suffering from dysentery for the past few days. The victim, who was jobless, lived with his sister on the 18th floor. Someone was using the toilet in their house when he lost control of his bowels and rushed outside, an official said.  He sat to defecate on the edge of a shaft near a lift but lost his balance and plunged into a pit on the ground floor, the official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and got the man out of the pit with the help of fire brigade personnel. 

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said. Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and a probe is underway, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prayed for Shubhanshu's safe return: Family ahead of undocking
LIVE! Prayed for Shubhanshu's safe return: Family ahead of undocking

'Why Would A Pilot Go And Touch The Switch?'
'Why Would A Pilot Go And Touch The Switch?'

'The switch can't be shut off by an accidental brush of the hand, but needs effort, conscious physical action to operate it.''Was it the software of the aeroplane that caused the switch to turn off?''Was it the hardware of the...

'Switches Seem To Be In Up Position, But...'
'Switches Seem To Be In Up Position, But...'

'...from the recovered part of the throttle quadrant -- the control panel that manages engine power -- it is hard to say at this stage if the locking mechanism was damaged in any way.'

Tibet issue 'thorn' in ties with India, says China
Tibet issue 'thorn' in ties with India, says China

China has called Tibet-related issues a 'thorn' in India-China bilateral relations and a 'burden' for New Delhi, ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to China.

Mumbai man falls to death from 18th floor while defecating
Mumbai man falls to death from 18th floor while defecating

He sat to defecate on the edge of a shaft near a lift but lost his balance and plunged into a pit on the ground floor, the official said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD