Lawyer Dushyant Dave Retires!

08:52

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave on Sunday announced he was quitting the legal profession after 48 years.





Dave, who turned 70 in June this year, began his legal journey in 1978, enrolling at the Bar in Gujarat after completing his studies. His father, Justice Arvind Dave, was a judge in the Gujarat high court.





Dushyant Dave started his practice in Ahmedabad, dealing in a mix of civil and constitutional matters, before moving to Delhi in the mid 1980s.





After practicing in various courts of Delhi for nearly 18 years, Dave was designated as senior advocate in 1998 by the Supreme Court.





During his practice at the apex court in Delhi, Dave has appeared in several pivotal constitutional and public interest matters, alongside a prolific practice in arbitration.





Dave also served as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association three times -- 2014, 2019 and 2020. He has been vocal in his criticism of both the judiciary and the ruling dispensation.





The advocate said he wants to use his time now to help society and pursue his passions such as reading and travelling. He also expressed his desire to spend more time with his family.





Bidding goodbye, Dave said: 'Clients have placed full faith in me at all levels in my career and I have tried to give the best to each of them, pro-bono or otherwise. Most of all, I have enjoyed this journey immensely,' he said in a statement.





Talking about his plans, Dave said he intended to work for society at large in his own small way.





He also spoke about his plans to adopt a taluk near Baroda, adding that though he will stay in Delhi, he will keep commuting to Gujarat.





Senior Advocate Sachit Jolly said Dave has been a fierce protector of civil rights.





"His retirement has come as a shock. He will be missed both as a lawyer and leader of the Bar," he said.





Senior Advocate Sunil Fernandes said Daves voice was a voice of reason. "Strong, fearless and speaking the truth. He never allowed his personal ambitions or aspirations to get in the way of his duties towards protecting and enhancing the prestige and interests of the judiciary."





"He is a role model to the younger members of the Bar and I hope even after his retirement, he continues to engage and enlighten us on topics of public importance."





-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard