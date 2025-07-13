Fire breaks out at Dwarka's Radisson Blu hotel, no casualties reported

08:22

The fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor of the hotel, said officials, adding that no casualties have been reported.





"We received a call around 12:17 am that a fire broke out in the Hotel Radisson Blu. When we came here, a fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now. No casualties have been reported...," ADO Ravi Nath said.





On Saturday, a massive fire that broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazar has been brought under control, officials confirmed.





One fire operator sustained serious injuries during the operation and has been shifted to a medical facility, while no other injuries have been reported so far, according to authorities.





Deputy chief fire officer Sanjay Tomar provided details of the incident, stating, "We received a call at 15:49. The fire category was escalated due to the market's density and the presence of numerous shops nearby. The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated. There is no information yet about any other injuries." -- ANI

