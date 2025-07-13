HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire breaks out at Dwarka's Radisson Blu hotel, no casualties reported

Sun, 13 July 2025
Share:
08:22
File image
File image
A fire broke out at Dwarka's Radisson Blu Hotel in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.

The fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor of the hotel, said officials, adding that no casualties have been reported.

"We received a call around 12:17 am that a fire broke out in the Hotel Radisson Blu. When we came here, a fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now. No casualties have been reported...," ADO Ravi Nath said.

On Saturday, a massive fire that broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazar has been brought under control, officials confirmed.

One fire operator sustained serious injuries during the operation and has been shifted to a medical facility, while no other injuries have been reported so far, according to authorities.

Deputy chief fire officer Sanjay Tomar provided details of the incident, stating, "We received a call at 15:49. The fire category was escalated due to the market's density and the presence of numerous shops nearby. The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated. There is no information yet about any other injuries." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Children among 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
LIVE! Children among 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Plane Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Plane Crash: AAIB

A preliminary investigation into the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad reveals that both fuel switches were cut off before the crash, followed by pilot confusion. The report also indicates that fuel samples were satisfactory and no...

Bias toward pilot error: Pilots' association on AI crash report
Bias toward pilot error: Pilots' association on AI crash report

Airline Pilots' Association of India demands a fair and fact-based probe into the Air India plane crash, rejecting any bias towards pilot error in the investigation.

Day 3 PIX: India rally with Rahul ton, but England...
Day 3 PIX: India rally with Rahul ton, but England...

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test match, played between England and India at Lord's, London, on Saturday.

Woman claims rape at IIM-Calcutta campus, father says...
Woman claims rape at IIM-Calcutta campus, father says...

The accused has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur Police Station, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD