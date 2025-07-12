X handle booked for spreading false news about Kanwar Yatra route

12:07

Cyber police station in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has registered a case against a social media handle for posting misleading information about the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, a police official said on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat, X handle @khabarfast posted photographs showing incidents of vandalism in 2024.





Through the posts, news was spread that Kanwariyas were creating terror on the yatra route from Muzaffarnagar to Roorkee this year, while no such incident has taken place so far, he said. -- PTI