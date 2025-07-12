Were all preventive checks done?: AI crash victim's kin

13:44

After the release of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report on the Air India crash, Yashpal Singh Vansdiya, who lost his parents in the plane crash, raised certain questions including whether all preventive checks were done on the aircraft.

"I have certain questions to ask the government and the investigation agencies. Based on the report, which mentions one pilot asking the other if he has turned off the switch, it means there were some technical issues. Were all preventive checks of the aircraft done? I hope I get answers to all these questions," he told ANI.

The crash killed 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

The 15-page report outlines a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff, as both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust and rapid descent.

Flight data recovered from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF, one after the other within a 1-second interval, at an altitude just moments after liftoff. One pilot was heard asking the other, "Why did you cut off?" to which the response was, "I did not."

The final report is expected in the coming months. -- ANI