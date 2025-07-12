PhonePe Retains Top UPI Spot With 46% Market Share

10:11

Google Pay and Paytm processed more than 6.54 billion and 1.26 billion transactions, respectively, cornering 35.56 percent and 6.90 percent market share on the real-time payments system.





In total, 18.39 billion UPI transactions were processed in June, a minor 1.5 per cent decline from 18.67 billion transactions recorded in May.





Comparatively newer third-party applications (TPAPs) such as Navi and Super.money processed 406.01 million and 218.96 million transactions, respectively.





Navi, which received TPAP approval in 2023, had a market share of 2.21 per cent in June.





Super.money cornered a 1.19 percent share in the same month on the UPI leaderboard, having received TPAP approval in 2024.





The NPCI also published state-wise statistics outlining UPI volumes in June.





Maharashtra's contribution to total UPI volumes stood at 8.8 percent, followed by Karnataka's 5.61 percent and Uttar Pradesh's 5.15 percent.





However, in June, a significant 41.7 percent of the total UPI transaction volume was categorised as 'unclassified', a label the NPCI assigns when location data is not received by the retail payments body. -- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

Fintech major PhonePe maintained its lead on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leaderboard, processing over 8.54 billion transactions and capturing a 46.46 percent market share, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).