Migrant youth lynched for molesting girls in Arunachal

18:29

Tensions flared in Roing town in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley after a migrant youth from neighbouring Assam was lynched by a mob for allegedly molesting several girls, police said.





The 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after it came to light that he had allegedly molested several students of a school.





The parents of the girls had nabbed the youth and handed him over to the police.





However, a day later, a mob barged into the police station, dragged the youth outside and killed him by thrashing him.





The youth used to work at a construction site near the school, police said. -- PTI